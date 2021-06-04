Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sabbir Ahmed

Abendigo ( clothing brand logo)

Sabbir Ahmed
Sabbir Ahmed
  • Save
Abendigo ( clothing brand logo) corporate illustration elegant minimal simple a logo a letter logo designer logo maker design unique professional creative branding logo
Download color palette

We where happy enough to be involved into this amazing project.🥰
Do you need a LOGO DESIGN or Brand Identity for your business ❓
We design: 💯
✅ Custom Logo
✅Full Branding of your Business
✅ Label & Packaging
✅All Stationary Designs
Contact me for more details.
📣 Email: ilovesabbir98@gmail.com
Do not forget to hit the LOVE if you like! 👍
How is it?
Comment below.👇👇
#branding #branding #logo #logodesign #design #brand #graphicdesign #packaging #brandidentity #logomaker #logodesigner #project

Sabbir Ahmed
Sabbir Ahmed

More by Sabbir Ahmed

View profile
    • Like