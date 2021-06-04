Abendigo ( clothing brand logo)

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
We where happy enough to be involved into this amazing project.🥰
Do you need a LOGO DESIGN or Brand Identity for your business ❓
We design: 💯
✅ Custom Logo
✅Full Branding of your Business
✅ Label & Packaging
✅All Stationary Designs
Contact me for more details.
📣 Email: ilovesabbir98@gmail.com
Do not forget to hit the LOVE if you like! 👍
How is it?
Comment below.👇👇
#branding #branding #logo #logodesign #design #brand #graphicdesign #packaging #brandidentity #logomaker #logodesigner #project