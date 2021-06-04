Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Chinthaka Sandaruwan

Mid Century Modern Furniture Pack

Chinthaka Sandaruwan
Chinthaka Sandaruwan
  • Save
Mid Century Modern Furniture Pack
Download color palette

In this mid century modern furniture pack, There are 10 high quality assets for interior arrangements. Some of them are designed to be interactable.

Asset pack link: https://www.unrealengine.com/marketplace/en-US/product/mid-century-modern-furniture-pack

https://youtu.be/p9qfYf-fXiU

Technical Details

Features:

10 Furniture meshes
Interactive TV stand (sample blueprint included)
Interactive Drawers (sample blueprint included)
4 Unique Chair models
1 table
1 stool
1 indoor plant
1 cement pot
Indoor lighting models
1 wall art
5 demos scenes
Demo room walls
Demo room windows
Number of Unique Meshes: 68

Collision: (Yes, Some are generated and some are manually set for an optimal gameplay experience )

Vertex Count: 1000- 13000
LODs: (No)
Number of Materials and Material Instances: 42
Number of Textures: 88

Texture Resolutions:

All furniture textures are 2048X2048
Textures are packaged in ORM order (Occlusion/Roughness/Metallic)
Supported Development Platforms:

Windows
Mac
VR Ready
Game Ready

Posted on Jun 4, 2021
Chinthaka Sandaruwan
Chinthaka Sandaruwan

More by Chinthaka Sandaruwan

View profile
    • Like