In this mid century modern furniture pack, There are 10 high quality assets for interior arrangements. Some of them are designed to be interactable.

Asset pack link: https://www.unrealengine.com/marketplace/en-US/product/mid-century-modern-furniture-pack

https://youtu.be/p9qfYf-fXiU

Technical Details

Features:

10 Furniture meshes

Interactive TV stand (sample blueprint included)

Interactive Drawers (sample blueprint included)

4 Unique Chair models

1 table

1 stool

1 indoor plant

1 cement pot

Indoor lighting models

1 wall art

5 demos scenes

Demo room walls

Demo room windows

Number of Unique Meshes: 68

Collision: (Yes, Some are generated and some are manually set for an optimal gameplay experience )

Vertex Count: 1000- 13000

LODs: (No)

Number of Materials and Material Instances: 42

Number of Textures: 88

Texture Resolutions:

All furniture textures are 2048X2048

Textures are packaged in ORM order (Occlusion/Roughness/Metallic)

Supported Development Platforms:

Windows

Mac

VR Ready

Game Ready