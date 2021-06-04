Diana Mendoza

U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service: Government Agency Redesign

One of the projects I worked on in an intensive UX/UI boot camp. Previous website was bogged down with too much information and not enough visuals. I streamlined the navigation and offered a much more inviting experience that is user friendly.

Posted on Jun 4, 2021
