Caio Pousa

Memória Viva ✱ 02

✱ Part two ✱
Memória Viva is a local brand, completely handcrafted with the objective of showing the cultural heritage of Piracicaba.
All the textures are created by us, in order to keep all the handmade feeling.

✱ Complete project ✱
https://www.behance.net/gallery/113215827/Memoria-Viva

Posted on Jun 4, 2021
