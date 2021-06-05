Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Feature update illustration - Undo and private Task

Feature update illustration - Undo and private Task to do list webdesign developer product development designthinking brucira teamwork innovation habbit illustration design todo creativity green productivity dailytask dual colour scheme
Brutask's new feature update allows you to make your added tasks private. also you can undo your added task if you change your mind !
Enjoy the two new features to get the most out of your Brutask!

http://www.brutask.com/

