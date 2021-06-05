Feature update illustration - Undo and private Task

Trending designs to inspire you
Brutask's new feature update allows you to make your added tasks private. also you can undo your added task if you change your mind !
Enjoy the two new features to get the most out of your Brutask!
http://www.brutask.com/