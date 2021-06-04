Dose of Persian podcast main page

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I designed this web page for my own Persian teaching podcast. the top illustration has been also done by me.
I also did the logo design which I will post later separately.