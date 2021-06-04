Trending designs to inspire you
Vintage Military Medkit
Hello! This is my new game-ready model of vintage military medkit!
Modeled in Autodesk Maya & ZBrush, textured in Substance Painter and rendered in Marmoset Toolbag.
Video with visualisation here:
https://youtu.be/h_BFocU0yHs
I hope you enjoy my work and subscribe to my YouTube channel which has visualisations of my other 3D models!
www.youtube.com/c/alexkostiuchenko3d
If you want to learn more about the model or look at my other works, then welcome to my gallery at Artstation:
www.artstation.com/aeris
Tags:
#vintage, #military, #medkit, #props, #prop, #environment, #gamedev, #hardsurface, #gameassets, #lowpoly, #inspiration, #stalker, #visualisation