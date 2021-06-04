Vintage Military Medkit

Hello! This is my new game-ready model of vintage military medkit!

Modeled in Autodesk Maya & ZBrush, textured in Substance Painter and rendered in Marmoset Toolbag.

Video with visualisation here:

https://youtu.be/h_BFocU0yHs

I hope you enjoy my work and subscribe to my YouTube channel which has visualisations of my other 3D models!

www.youtube.com/c/alexkostiuchenko3d

If you want to learn more about the model or look at my other works, then welcome to my gallery at Artstation:

www.artstation.com/aeris

Tags:

#vintage, #military, #medkit, #props, #prop, #environment, #gamedev, #hardsurface, #gameassets, #lowpoly, #inspiration, #stalker, #visualisation