Less is blessed.

Less is blessed. minimalillustration illustration minimaldesign lessismore less posterdesign posters
"Less is blessed" - Poster design inspired by Daily Minimal design no. 670 series 02.⁣

I have designed this poster using my upcoming font Aextract and Abstract Marks asset pack. Make sure to follow on Gumroad: https://lnkd.in/g5Z-qnB

