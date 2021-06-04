Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
"Less is blessed" - Poster design inspired by Daily Minimal design no. 670 series 02.
I have designed this poster using my upcoming font Aextract and Abstract Marks asset pack. Make sure to follow on Gumroad: https://lnkd.in/g5Z-qnB