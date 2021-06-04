Sandip Kumar

Furniture App for Ios

Sandip Kumar
Sandip Kumar
  • Save
Furniture App for Ios ios clean and modern ios app furniture app furniture ux ui design mobile app online shop
Download color palette

Hi folks!

Take a look at a new design for Ios furniture app, This application is an application to make it easier for someone to buy furniture online easily. Hope you like it!

"We're taking on new projects:
Got an idea? Looking for a trusted and reliable team to bring it to life?

Get into touch today:
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/sandip_uxdesigner/?hl=en
Linkdin - https://www.linkedin.com/in/sandip-kumar-99184318a/

Sandip Kumar
Sandip Kumar

More by Sandip Kumar

View profile
    • Like