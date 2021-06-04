Abdul Hanan

Logo Design for Dribbble

Abdul Hanan
Abdul Hanan
  • Save
Logo Design for Dribbble vector concept for branding dribbble dribbble best shot dribbble best shots logo for website website logo photoshop illustration design dribbble logo logo for dribbble logos logo design branding logo graphic design
Download color palette

Greetings,
Here's an impressive new logo for dribbble. Basically, this is an experiment. I came up with a new attractive font. I hope you will also like it. I am pleased to design more spectacular logos like this one in future. Are you looking for something similar to this? I am open to new projects. Feel free to communicate with me through my email.
Regards,
HananTheArtist
abdulhananonlines@gmail.com

Abdul Hanan
Abdul Hanan

More by Abdul Hanan

View profile
    • Like