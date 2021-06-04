Website Design for Habiba's School of Spice

We were asked to design and code a brand new website by local entrepreneur for her School of Spice!

Based in Goostrey, Cheshire West and formerly known as ‘My Curry Club’, Habiba needed a whole new website design to complement the new rebrand. Focus on crisp, simple and clean with popping spice colours.

The previous website was reliant on excess plugins and third-party themes, was running really slow and had been hit by viruses – not a great start! The first step was to secure, and redirect the original domain name to the new one, and try to save all the emails and prior bookings. As the domain was blacklisted by Google as potentially dangerous, we created a new Google Search Console account to implement the changes.

The Solution

A 12 page website with blog, members area and online store. The website itself was hand coded in HTML5, CSS3 and Javascript on the Bootstrap mobile framework, and integrated with Mailchimp CRM and Calendly.

Working to the supplied design brief, we started to draft out some initial wireframes before creating the initial pages in Adobe Photoshop. To form part of the designs we created the Spice Map out of a selection of home spices to form the country of Bangladesh, this was very well received by Habiba and the team and will take center stage in the new School of Spice.