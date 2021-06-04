Sharon Ahmed

BIO- Product Mobile App

Sharon Ahmed
Sharon Ahmed
  • Save
BIO- Product Mobile App appdeveloper digitalmarketing mobileapplication business mobileappdesign mobileappdevelopment appdesign trendy branding product ui app mobile ux online app app design mobile ui logo uiux design ui uidesign
Download color palette

Hey Dribbblers 🔥

Today I would like to share this Online Fruits Order App concept, I tried to make an app that is minimal and easy to use without any distractions.
Hope that, you will like it.

************
I am available for new projects.

Just drop us a line: sharonahmed2001@gmail.com

I will provide a quick analysis and free proposal for it. Don’t worry, it is secure and confidential.

Thanks.....!

Sharon Ahmed
Sharon Ahmed

More by Sharon Ahmed

View profile
    • Like