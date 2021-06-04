Marcos Martinez Leiva

Calculator

Marcos Martinez Leiva
Marcos Martinez Leiva
  • Save
Calculator visual design calculadora number numbers gradient calculator dailyui ui daily ui
Download color palette

Hi! This week the brief just said "Calculator" so...
Also, I wanted to explore gradients. I'm mostly designing with plain colors at my current projects so this exploration was a nice opportunity to change a little bit :)

Feel free to like/comment/share or just smile at it :)

Marcos Martinez Leiva
Marcos Martinez Leiva

More by Marcos Martinez Leiva

View profile
    • Like