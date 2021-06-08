Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Asana Product Vision

Asana asked us to shape the future of how the world works by empowering individuals, teams, and organizations to get work done.

So we started from where their product is today and created a product roadmap for the next 5 years. We then launched that roadmap at their international press event streamed globally from SFMoMa.

See the entire event at https://asana.com/vision
See more at https://fantasy.co

Posted on Jun 8, 2021
