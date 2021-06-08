Asana Product Vision

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Asana asked us to shape the future of how the world works by empowering individuals, teams, and organizations to get work done.
So we started from where their product is today and created a product roadmap for the next 5 years. We then launched that roadmap at their international press event streamed globally from SFMoMa.
See the entire event at https://asana.com/vision
See more at https://fantasy.co
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.