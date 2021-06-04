Sketshare Web - Brainstorming & Collaboration App

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Sketshare is a digital piece of paper to help individuals or groups put together their ideas to solve a particular problem, agree on a project program and/or study and play together. For a startup based in the UAE
I am available for new projects:
https://www.linkedin.com/in/amr-shawki/
Or
eng.a.shawki11@gmail.com