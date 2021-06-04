Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Happy Bobba Co - Logo Design

Happy Bobba Co - Logo Design bubble tea bobba logomark icon mark minimal logo design logo branding
Rebound and rework of a previous design, giving it a friendly vibe and incorporating a gradient.

Feedback is much appreciated 💬

Want to work together? Get in touch:
📧 offhueuk@gmail.com

Check out my other channels: Instagram | Behance

Rebound of
Shenzhen Bubble Tea - Logo Challenge
By Off-Hue
Posted on Jun 4, 2021
