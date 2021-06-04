Chirag.UI

Tasteful Burger Store

Chirag.UI
Chirag.UI
  • Save
Tasteful Burger Store whoper burger menu store burger shop burgers app design clean design clean ui app ui dailyuichallenge daily ui daily 100 challenge design 100 days of ui 100 days of design
Download color palette

Day 20/100

Tasteful Burger Store

Hey Guys!!

This is a Tasteful Burger Store app. I've taken 100 days of UI Challenge.

What are your thoughts? Let me know in the comments.
Thank You!!

Chirag.UI
Chirag.UI

More by Chirag.UI

View profile
    • Like