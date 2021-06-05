Ron

Neobanking FinTech Dashboard

Neobanking FinTech Dashboard ux ui accounts fintech money analytics graph ui gradients dark mode interaction widgets cards web dashboard digital banking banking finance dashboard ui dashboard dark ui dark
👋Hello Dribbblers,

Super Excited to present one of the complex dashboard design for a neobanking product I was working on while my time at PayU India.

🚀More shots coming soon!

💻I'm available for exciting projects,
Happy Designing 😃

