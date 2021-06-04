Fahim MD

Pro Portfolio Tips for Junior UX UI (Product) Designer

Having a hard time deciding what to include in your first Product Design (UX UI) portfolio? In this video, I have created an easy step-by-step guide on what you should really include in your first portfolio, how to stand out and get interviews. Good luck! XD

Link: https://bit.ly/proportfoliotips

