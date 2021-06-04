Readarea branding

Trending designs to inspire you
Readarea is a reading club.
The task was to create the brand system from a single logo. So I did that.
Brave gradients and lineal illustrations together with the classic font create a timeless design that reminds us of all books we are to read.
Please find the whole brandbookbook attached.