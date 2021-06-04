Alexandra Khobotova

Readarea branding

Alexandra Khobotova
Alexandra Khobotova
Hire Me
  • Save
Readarea branding branding design brave coor retro book classic font multicolor gradients brand design brand identity ukraine brand agency vector ui typography illustration logo marketing brandbook branding design
Readarea branding branding design brave coor retro book classic font multicolor gradients brand design brand identity ukraine brand agency vector ui typography illustration logo marketing brandbook branding design
Readarea branding branding design brave coor retro book classic font multicolor gradients brand design brand identity ukraine brand agency vector ui typography illustration logo marketing brandbook branding design
Readarea branding branding design brave coor retro book classic font multicolor gradients brand design brand identity ukraine brand agency vector ui typography illustration logo marketing brandbook branding design
Download color palette
  1. Shot_1-3.png
  2. Shot_1.png
  3. Shot_1-2.png
  4. Shot_1-1.png

Readarea is a reading club.
The task was to create the brand system from a single logo. So I did that.
Brave gradients and lineal illustrations together with the classic font create a timeless design that reminds us of all books we are to read.

Please find the whole brandbookbook attached.

RA_book.jpg
10 MB
Download
Alexandra Khobotova
Alexandra Khobotova
Make the design great again.
Hire Me

More by Alexandra Khobotova

View profile
    • Like