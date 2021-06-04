Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
M A Burton

Idea Visa FrostCard

M A Burton
M A Burton
Idea Visa FrostCard glassmorphism ui illustration adobe xd
Playing around with glassmorphism effect in Adobe XD. Decided that it would look really interesting adding an actual frost texture to the design.

This is not an actual Visa card, just a mockup of an idea, to play around with the effects.

Posted on Jun 4, 2021
M A Burton
M A Burton

