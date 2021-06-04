Wayfarer - Travel Website on Mobile

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello everyone!👋
Wayfarer is a web application where users can just take a snap photo of a landmark while traveling or visiting local tourist attractions and instantly get fun facts and important information about it in a engaging way.
Wayfarer encourages you to explore, take your time and enjoy every journey!🌍✨