Petruț Carla Diana

Wayfarer - Travel Website on Mobile

Petruț Carla Diana
Petruț Carla Diana
  • Save
Wayfarer - Travel Website on Mobile travelwebsite travel app traveling travel mockup figma webdesign branding website webpage ux design ui
Download color palette

Hello everyone!👋

Wayfarer is a web application where users can just take a snap photo of a landmark while traveling or visiting local tourist attractions and instantly get fun facts and important information about it in a engaging way.

Wayfarer encourages you to explore, take your time and enjoy every journey!🌍✨

Petruț Carla Diana
Petruț Carla Diana

More by Petruț Carla Diana

View profile
    • Like