Invesment App Exploration

Hai everyone!👋🏻

I want to share with you about my explorations about invesmenet app. One more thing, this exploration bring me to join the Tokopedia Product Design Academy 2021 as a UI Designer. Glad to be a part of Tokopedia Design.

wanna see more about this case study, click here:

https://www.behance.net/gallery/114891437/Tokoepdia-Product-Design-Academy-2021

Hope you like and enjoy my explorations.