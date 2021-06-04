Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Galuh akhdandikaa

Invesment App Exploration

Hai everyone!👋🏻

I want to share with you about my explorations about invesmenet app. One more thing, this exploration bring me to join the Tokopedia Product Design Academy 2021 as a UI Designer. Glad to be a part of Tokopedia Design.

wanna see more about this case study, click here:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/114891437/Tokoepdia-Product-Design-Academy-2021

Hope you like and enjoy my explorations.

