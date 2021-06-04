Orchid Finger-145

Name: Butterfly loss (1)

Gesture: pen type (no pen)

名称：蝶损（一）

手势：持笔式（无笔）

Name: Butterfly Loss (2)

Gesture: pen type (with pen)

名称：蝶损（二）

手势：持笔式（有笔）

Explanation: For example, in "Stealing Poems" in Kunqu Opera "The Story of the Jade Hairpin", Chen Miaochang uses this style when writing lyrics.

说明：如在昆曲《玉簪记》中“偷诗”一折中，陈妙常写词时，用此式。

Mei Lanfang is a Chinese Peking Opera performing artist. The gestures in the performance of Peking Opera Danjiao are mainly reflected in the finger type. Because the various finger types are mostly like orchids, they are collectively referred to as "orchid fingers". The characters in the play have complex expressions such as happiness, anger, sadness, and joy in their performances to reflect the external appearance of the characters' thoughts and personality.

梅兰芳是中国京剧表演艺术家。京剧旦角表演中的手势主要体现在指型上，各类指型因多像兰花，故统称为“兰花指”。剧中人物在表演上有喜、怒、哀、乐等复杂表情，以体现人物思想性格的外在表象。