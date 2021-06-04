Shantanu Rathore

Retro Tansen

Shantanu Rathore
Shantanu Rathore
  • Save
Retro Tansen classic old vintage tansen indian india music online app website uxdesign concept ux design uiux uidesign ui
Download color palette

Tansen's Website Concept🎵
Here is a web concept where you can listen to all the classic and vintage music and know about it.
Your likes and comment will help and motivate me.✨
Thank you.

Shantanu Rathore
Shantanu Rathore

More by Shantanu Rathore

View profile
    • Like