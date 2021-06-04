Nicholas Campos

003 - Landing Page

web design luxury brand luxury fancy fonts landingpage ui landing page uxdesign uidesign
Daily UI #003
Hey, everyone 👋
This is my third shot here on Dribbble. I really hope you like it.

Tool: Figma
Fonts: Cormorant Infant & Josefin Sans
Image credits: Unsplash

www.nicholascampos.de
nicholasvieiracampos@gmail.com

