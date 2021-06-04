NUMAN ZAFAR

media player app design 2021

Media player app design
In this design I target those people who wanted to listen easily there favorite collection whether it belong to audio or video. They wanted to listen it on a single platform so here is my design concept please do like and drop your suggestions

