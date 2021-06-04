Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Pen & Mug

Gran's House of Casseroles

Pen & Mug
Pen & Mug
Hire Me
  • Save
Gran's House of Casseroles house big 10 midwest food truck logo branding restaurant logo restaurant branding restaurant varsity college logo g logo casserole ohio state ohio food truck weekly logo challenge sports logo grans grandma
Gran's House of Casseroles house big 10 midwest food truck logo branding restaurant logo restaurant branding restaurant varsity college logo g logo casserole ohio state ohio food truck weekly logo challenge sports logo grans grandma
Gran's House of Casseroles house big 10 midwest food truck logo branding restaurant logo restaurant branding restaurant varsity college logo g logo casserole ohio state ohio food truck weekly logo challenge sports logo grans grandma
Gran's House of Casseroles house big 10 midwest food truck logo branding restaurant logo restaurant branding restaurant varsity college logo g logo casserole ohio state ohio food truck weekly logo challenge sports logo grans grandma
Gran's House of Casseroles house big 10 midwest food truck logo branding restaurant logo restaurant branding restaurant varsity college logo g logo casserole ohio state ohio food truck weekly logo challenge sports logo grans grandma
Download color palette
  1. grans-casseroles-6.jpg
  2. grans-casseroles-drib1.jpg
  3. grans-casseroles-2.jpg
  4. grans-casseroles-3.jpg
  5. grans-casseroles-4.jpg

Grans is an Ohio food truck turned brick-and-mortar restaurant where the front and back of house are both staffed exclusively by Midwest moms wearing warm smiles and Big 10 sweaters while they serve up the best casseroles around. Gran wanted a logo that conveyed her restaurant’s relaxed sports-fan vibe — something she can “wear to the ball game” and impress her fellow locals.

Pen & Mug
Pen & Mug
Brand & web design for food/bev industry
Hire Me

More by Pen & Mug

View profile
    • Like