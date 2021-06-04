Gran's House of Casseroles

Trending designs to inspire you
Grans is an Ohio food truck turned brick-and-mortar restaurant where the front and back of house are both staffed exclusively by Midwest moms wearing warm smiles and Big 10 sweaters while they serve up the best casseroles around. Gran wanted a logo that conveyed her restaurant’s relaxed sports-fan vibe — something she can “wear to the ball game” and impress her fellow locals.