Good for Sale
Tauhid Hasan ✪

Cuva - Currier Delivery Sketch Template

Tauhid Hasan ✪
Tauhid Hasan ✪
Hire Me
  • Save
Cuva - Currier Delivery Sketch Template ux ui template parcel delivery parcel mobile ios e-courier delivery courier app courier clean booking app

Cuva - Currier Delivery Figma Template

Price
$48
Buy now
Available on Envato Market
Good for sale
Cuva - Currier Delivery Figma Template
Download color palette

Cuva - Currier Delivery Figma Template

Price
$48
Buy now
Available on Envato Market
Good for sale
Cuva - Currier Delivery Figma Template

Hi Folks!
This is my recent short
--------------------------------------------------------------
Cuva UI Kit is a high quality pack designed for Parcel Courier Business. The package containing tons of useful elements and components to create mobile apps. It also includes 58 ready-made screens for iOS to make your design flow simple. We will update more and more categories and styles.

Share some love by pressing 'L' if you like this shot :)
Follow Me on dribbble | behance | uplabs |
--------------------------------------------------------------
Donwload Now
Full Project In Behance
Hire Me on Upwork
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
Have any project in mind?
Email : touhid.ppi12@gmail.com
Skype : touhid666
Thanks You!!

Tauhid Hasan ✪
Tauhid Hasan ✪
UI/UX Designer
Hire Me

More by Tauhid Hasan ✪

View profile
    • Like