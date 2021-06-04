Krishna Gohil

Planting- Landing page exploration 🍀

Krishna Gohil
Krishna Gohil
  • Save
Planting- Landing page exploration 🍀 interface plant care figma clean growth planting web website webdesign website design landing page design card landing page green gardening uiux ui designs ui design plants gardens
Download color palette

Hello Guys 👋
Plant a tree,
Green the EARTH.

Are you an environment lover, planning to have your own app to spread the love for green?

Design an amazing app with our help.

For further information connect with us.
Feel free to feedback and comment.
Don't forget to Like❤ it :)
Thankyou !!
----------------
Make your project more awesome!
Connect with us :
Behance | Uplabs

Krishna Gohil
Krishna Gohil

More by Krishna Gohil

View profile
    • Like