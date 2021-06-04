Drenkov - City Bank

🌻 This project is aimed at increasing the skills of our designers. This project includes the mobile application design the development of the logo, and Drenkov Bank's branding. This bank is supposed to be under the patronage of Tinkoff Bank and the city in which this bank will be used as the main one and people will be given bonuses when paying in a taxi or in any other enterprise in the city.

Full project - https://vk.cc/c2Cg8j