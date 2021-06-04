Aashish Lal

Haitatsu

Aashish Lal
Aashish Lal
  • Save
Haitatsu uidesign deliveryapp mobileapp design figma design figma xd ui flat
Download color palette

Owing to the lockdowns and curfews during COVID-19, many of us are unable to venture out to markets to pick up groceries, daily use items, or even clothes from tailors. So here is a fun way to combine cab and delivery facilities together.

You can find the complete casestudy here: ''https://www.behance.net/gallery/120882699/Haitatsu-Delivery-Ride''

View all tags
Posted on Jun 4, 2021
Aashish Lal
Aashish Lal

More by Aashish Lal

View profile
    • Like