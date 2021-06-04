TimmDesign

Red Bull Redesign

TimmDesign
TimmDesign
Hire Me
  • Save
Red Bull Redesign flat typography vector branding design type branding and identity icon logo branding design
Download color palette

I made some free time and decided to redesign the Redbull logo. This was limited to ten minutes to get to a finished "mark" This would need a lot more revisions to get to a solid place.

TimmDesign
TimmDesign
Hi my name is Matt, I solve design problems
Hire Me

More by TimmDesign

View profile
    • Like