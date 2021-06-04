Elena Chimerine

Raven Health Wireframe Hero Page

Elena Chimerine
Elena Chimerine
  • Save
Raven Health Wireframe Hero Page clean logo minimal web app icon ux branding ui design
Download color palette

E-Cigarettes were all the rage in 2019 and have become endlessly popular with new brands popping up every day. However, nobody knows the long term health effects of this new smoking method. With Raven Health connected to your smartwatch, you will be able to contribute to creating a databank for health professionals. Being able to analyze this health information will help predict possible health effects sooner so users may be aware of possible health side effects.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 4, 2021
Elena Chimerine
Elena Chimerine
Like