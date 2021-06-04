Home Decor Website UI Design by Nishant Saini

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Home decor website design.
It took me around 2 hours to complete and figure out the exact placement of the objects and furniture and simply have the most suitable user experience.
Do Press ' L' if you like this shot and spread love
I am available to take your projects to the next level!
Let's discuss more about your business.
Connect with me at nishant2saini@gmail.com
Insta - https://www.instagram.com/reflect.nishant/
Linkedin - https://www.linkedin.com/in/nishantsainii/