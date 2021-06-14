Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ivan Barriga
Design at Onfleet

Marketing Calendar

Ivan Barriga
Design at Onfleet
Ivan Barriga for Design at Onfleet
Hire Us
  • Save
Marketing Calendar ui design website product design page site web design graphic design ux ui design
Marketing Calendar ui design website product design page site web design graphic design ux ui design
Marketing Calendar ui design website product design page site web design graphic design ux ui design
Download color palette
  1. marketing_calendar.mp4
  2. marketingcalendar1.png
  3. marketingcalendar2.png
  4. marketingcalendar3.png

This is an interactive calendar created in collaboration with our marketing team. The purpose behind this project was to automate and add more strategic planning to asset production for marketing.
We decided to take a branded and fun approach with the design so this wouldn't get lost among traditional documents.
The results were increased engagement and a much more proactive production schedule.
Thank you so much for looking!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 14, 2021
Design at Onfleet
Design at Onfleet
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Design at Onfleet

View profile
    • Like