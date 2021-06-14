Marketing Calendar

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
This is an interactive calendar created in collaboration with our marketing team. The purpose behind this project was to automate and add more strategic planning to asset production for marketing.
We decided to take a branded and fun approach with the design so this wouldn't get lost among traditional documents.
The results were increased engagement and a much more proactive production schedule.
