Mohit Hiray

Farewell Entry Ticket/Pass design

Mohit Hiray
Mohit Hiray
  • Save
Farewell Entry Ticket/Pass design india farewell classy adobe photoshop photoshop ticket design illustration typography branding adobe adobe illustrator
Download color palette

Client work for a local college. these are entry tickets for the seeing-off party for the graduating batch. The theme of the party was formal and classy so I tried to emulate the feeling as much as I could.

Mohit Hiray
Mohit Hiray

More by Mohit Hiray

View profile
    • Like