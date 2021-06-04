Trending designs to inspire you
The beauty of natural forms and the fluid movement of particles are materialized by us in our second creation out of three works made using Houdini, X-Particles, Cinema 4D and Redshift.
@Daria Antypenko
Focused on Corporate Identity | 3D | Motion Design | Graphic Design | Web UI/UX Design.