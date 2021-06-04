Good for Sale
New Single Dayspring Out Now!

New Single Dayspring Out Now! music app graphic design minimal design branding record vinyl record single album art track song beat lofi album vintage vinyl toy music video music player ambient music
Dayspring Single

Available on cordio.bandcamp.com
New music out today ✨

Latest single "Dayspring" from my upcoming ambient album is out today, very peaceful and minimal track with a focus on soundscape and guitar by yours truly. Album artwork designed by me.

Stream Dayspring here →
Dayspring on Bandcamp →

Listen to my other music →

Designer that codes, teaches, and makes music

