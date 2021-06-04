New Single Dayspring Out Now!

Trending designs to inspire you
New music out today ✨
Latest single "Dayspring" from my upcoming ambient album is out today, very peaceful and minimal track with a focus on soundscape and guitar by yours truly. Album artwork designed by me.
Stream Dayspring here →
Dayspring on Bandcamp →
Listen to my other music →