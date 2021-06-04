Kitchen Mile - Kitchen Owner view

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The kitchen owners creates orders, either manually or by taking a picture and then the algorithm notifies a driver close by that theres an order to pick up. He can then change the state of the order from ready to picked up and manage the entire delivery till it gets to the customer. Other functionalities are explained in the app.