Kitchen Mile - Kitchen Owner view

Kitchen Mile - Kitchen Owner view
The kitchen owners creates orders, either manually or by taking a picture and then the algorithm notifies a driver close by that theres an order to pick up. He can then change the state of the order from ready to picked up and manage the entire delivery till it gets to the customer. Other functionalities are explained in the app.

Posted on Jun 4, 2021
