Saurabh Sawant

Subscription service

Saurabh Sawant
Saurabh Sawant
  • Save
Subscription service
Download color palette

Concept for a subscription management app. Use of neumorphism and dark mode visuals to give a sleek and classy feel to the design.

How do you like this design? Leave a comment!
.
I'm available for new projects.
.
You can reach out to me via:

Behance | Linkedin

Posted on Jun 4, 2021
Saurabh Sawant
Saurabh Sawant

More by Saurabh Sawant

View profile
    • Like