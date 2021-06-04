"Mister Chef" slot symbols animation

Trending designs to inspire you
Animated slot symbols invite players to a luxurious restaurant.
Gourmet dishes appear against a dynamic background. It seems that at this moment they are put on the table for the guests of the restaurant.
The charming waitress smiles hospitably and treats visitors to champagne. In tall glasses, the drink plays with bubbles. Each of the symbols promises the audience a pleasant evening.
You can find this project at our website https://artforgame.com/mister-chef/
