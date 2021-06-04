Saif Qamar

Cart UI design

Saif Qamar
Saif Qamar
  • Save
Cart UI design uxuidesign uxuidesigner ui ux uiux uxui design landingpage cart design illustration design ux ui ux design uxdesign uxui branding ui design typography graphic design ui uidesign ux
Download color palette

Hi!
This is the cart design concept made long ago. Busy these days. I hope you like this design. And like it, share, and follow.

Available for any project:
email: Saifqamar050@gmail.com

Saif Qamar
Saif Qamar

More by Saif Qamar

View profile
    • Like