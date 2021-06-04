The 4th Generation of Time Management

One of my all time favourite books to read is the 7 Habits of Highly Effective People. The author, Stephen Covey, in Habit 3. Highlights how time management has evolved over time.

He then goes on to suggest a 4th Generation of Time Management is the most effective. And man! I couldn't agree more.

You see. Unlike other calendars and planners. This time tracking system values people over things. So rather than subordinating people to schedules. This tool says people are more important than things.

I've recreated that schedule here. Using the work of Stephen Covey. Here's how this tool super different to most calendars & schedules :

1. It is Principle Centered. See your time in the context of what is really important & effective.

2. It is Conscience Directed. Organize your life to the best of your ability in harmony with your deepest values.

3. Mission & Personal Values are at the core of your decision making & scheduling.

4. Helps you find balance & manage all your roles. From parent & spouse to work roles.

5. It gives greater context through weekly organising.

Special thanks again to the author for this master piece of a schudule. It's helped me so much to plan & organise. Leaving me feeling empowered. Rather than feeling stressed or anxious for not meeting commitments. Or feeling guilty for investing in relationships.