Empire Wordmark

Logo proposal for a SaaS platform that empowers creators of all sizes to build and scale their media businesses. Since the name Empire conjures images of greed or imperial colonialism, the challenge here is to make it read/appear in a friendly way that motivates people to 'grow their own personal media empire'.

The idea creates a wordmark logo that incorporates “m” with a subtle crown representing “empire” in a simple, modern, smart, friendly, playful yet professional way. The use of colorful gradient gives positive energy to the brand, while the “m” can be used separately as a symbol or icon for various media (e.g., app icon, social media profile picture, etc.).

Any comments are welcomed, thanks! :)

