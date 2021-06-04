Palestine will be free

Trending designs to inspire you
Colouring page designed to raise funds for the Palestinains who have been masaccred in Gaza over the past few weeks
Many innocent lives and homes have been destroyed, they are counting on us for aid. You get a bonus mandala colouring page along with this one. Please tag me at @junoondesigns on instagram if you do purchase a printable!
Link to Purchase