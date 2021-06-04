Good for Sale
Faheema Patel

Palestine will be free

Palestine will be free supporting palestine ornamental flourishes hand drawn lettering typography hand lettering pattern art fundraising for palestine palestinian tribute palestinian art freepalestine gaza save lifta save sheikh jarrah palestine will be free palestine junoon designs
  1. Teal Palestine will be free.png
  2. Palestine will be free colouring page.jpg
  3. Pink Palestine will be free.png

Palestine Clouring Page

Price
$2
Available on Etsy
Good for sale
Palestine Clouring Page

Colouring page designed to raise funds for the Palestinains who have been masaccred in Gaza over the past few weeks

Many innocent lives and homes have been destroyed, they are counting on us for aid. You get a bonus mandala colouring page along with this one. Please tag me at @junoondesigns on instagram if you do purchase a printable!

Link to Purchase

lettering, pattern & illustration artist

