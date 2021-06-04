Free Google Docs Templates

Floral Invitation - free Google Docs Template

Floral Invitation - free Google Docs Template
Invitations should not necessarily be super creative and unusual. Sometimes, simple beauty is the best choice. Look at our amazing template with fantastic pink flowers. We made a plain white background and added some nice details to make the design more attractive. Follow the link to download: https://thegoodocs.com/invitation-templates/floral-invitation-0001-free-template-in-google-docs.php

Posted on Jun 4, 2021
