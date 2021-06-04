Aditya Bhardwaj

Social Share button

Aditya Bhardwaj
Aditya Bhardwaj
  • Save
Social Share button ui dailyui daily 100 challenge daily100challenge dailyuichallenge twitter instagram facebook social icon socalbutton icon button social social media
Download color palette

Hi!
This is my Day 10 project of #DailyUI Challenge
Design Hint...
Design a social share button/icon and be mindful of the size, imagery, placement, and purpose for sharing.
Feel free to give your suggestions
Thanks
Software - @Figma

Aditya Bhardwaj
Aditya Bhardwaj

More by Aditya Bhardwaj

View profile
    • Like