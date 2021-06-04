Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Cute Cursors

Groot Cursor

Cute Cursors
Cute Cursors
  • Save
Groot Cursor cursor groot marvel illustraion
Download color palette

Baby Groot is well-known nowadays as a little defender in a league of Guardians of the Galaxy. Baby Groot's custom cursor for the mouse is a pretty superhero in a Marvel cursor collection for Chrome. Looks like a tree with a brave nature Groot in our custom cursors for all fans.

Link - https://cute-cursors.com/collection/marvel-comics/groot

View all tags
Posted on Jun 4, 2021
Cute Cursors
Cute Cursors

More by Cute Cursors

View profile
    • Like