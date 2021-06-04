Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Feminime Yellow Social Media canva Template

Feminime Yellow Social Media canva Template canvas female yellow
Feminime Yellow Social Media canva Template for your brand with yellow stylist design and easy to use. This template Perfect for promoting your products, Mix and match to create your custom post, and achieve the best impact to your followers. Suit for any business, blogger, coaches, content creator, and influencer.

Features:

20 Canva File
10 post (1080x1080)
10 Stories (1920x1080)
All Layer Editable
All fonts links included
Teksture Include
Easily change image using smart object
Fully editable colors
Fully editable text

Shop Now: https://crmrkt.com/vrGENe

Posted on Jun 4, 2021
